Police: Gun pulled during road rage incident in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver pulled a gun on another man who honked at him while the two were outside of a homeless ministry in downtown Nashville, Metro police say.
Officers responded to the incident around 1:15 p.m. Monday at Room in the Inn on Drexel Street.
According to an arrest report, a driver told officers that he honked at least three times at Daryl James to get the 49-year-old to move his vehicle. James reportedly drove off, pulled over and waited for the driver, the paperwork states.
The driver alleged that James got out of his vehicle and approached him with his hand on a gun. James told officers it was self-defense because he thought the driver was armed with a weapon, police said.
Detectives were able to view security footage from the area showing part of the incident.
James was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Monday afternoon on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $10,000.
