Police: Gun pulled during road rage incident in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver pulled a gun on another man who honked at him while the two were outside of a homeless ministry in downtown Nashville, Metro police say.

Officers responded to the incident around 1:15 p.m. Monday at Room in the Inn on Drexel Street.

According to an arrest report, a driver told officers that he honked at least three times at Daryl James to get the 49-year-old to move his vehicle. James reportedly drove off, pulled over and waited for the driver, the paperwork states.

Darryl James (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The driver alleged that James got out of his vehicle and approached him with his hand on a gun. James told officers it was self-defense because he thought the driver was armed with a weapon, police said.

Detectives were able to view security footage from the area showing part of the incident.

James was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Monday afternoon on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $10,000.

