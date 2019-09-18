Police: Gun pulled during argument over Nashville hospital parking spot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 46-year-old man is accused of pulling a gun on another man during an argument over a parking space Tuesday at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

According to an arrest warrant, security detained Dale Porter after the incident and called police to the hospital. The victim reportedly told officers that during a dispute over the parking spot, Porter held up a gun and yelled, placing the victim in fear of being shot.

No gunshots were fired and no injuries were reported, police said.

Porter was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Tuesday afternoon on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released on a $7,500 bond.

