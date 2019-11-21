Police: Gun held to child’s head during carjacking at Hermitage grocery store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspected carjacker attacked a police K-9 with an ice scraper after he carjacked a stranger outside of a Hermitage grocery store Wednesday night by holding a gun to a child’s head, Metro police say.

According to police, an off-duty officer was in a marked vehicle going to shop around 11:30 p.m. at the Kroger on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage when a woman waved him down. As he approached the woman, he said he saw a man with a pistol pointed at a child’s head.

The officer reportedly drew his weapon and attempted to deescalate the situation. The officer said the man ordered the woman to get in her car and drive it to him, so she did. When she got out, the man pushed the child away, jumped in the car and drove off, police explained.

Police pursued the carjacker until about 11:45 p.m., when he crashed at the intersection of Lebanon Pike and Munn Road, rolling the stolen vehicle into the woods.

A K-9 officer then bit the carjacker in the leg, so the suspect used an ice scraper from the vehicle to attack the dog, investigators explained. The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was taken into custody.

The K-9 officer did not have any serious injuries, police revealed. They added the woman and the child who were carjacked were unharmed and did not appear to know the suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.