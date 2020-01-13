Police: Goodlettsville grocery store employee choked coworker over ‘placement of trash’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An employee of the Goodlettsville Kroger has been arrested days after he’s accused of choking a coworker during a disagreement over trash.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Jan. 9 in the deli/cheese department at the grocery store.

According to an arrest warrant, 52-year-old Melvin Breaux became upset with a female employee over the placement of some trash. He confronted her on the sales floor and yelled at her, then shoved her, the paperwork states.

Police said the woman ran into the deli kitchen to get away from Breaux, but he followed her. He then shoved her into a sink, grabbed her around the neck and “began choking her violently,” officers explained.

Two other employees were reportedly able to intervene and protect the victim.

She was taken to an urgent care center where she was treated for a broken finger, officers said.

Breaux was arrested Sunday evening and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated assault by strangulation. He was released on a $7,500 bond.

