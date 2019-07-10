Police: Gang leader arrested in Sumner Co., charged with attempted murder

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a wanted man who was believed to be armed and dangerous and evading capture.

Kristofer Logan King, 18, was wanted in Sumner County for Attempted First Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, and Aggravated Assault.

Humphreys County’s detectives found out that King was staying near the Tennessee River.

After pinpointing his location, police obtained a search warrant.

Upon entry, four individuals were identified, one of them being King. King was taken into custody, and the three others were found to have no criminal involvement and were released.

King was transported to the custody of the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

