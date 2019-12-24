Police: Gallatin armed robbery suspect could be alleged “MAC-10 Bandit”

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin Police are on the lookout for an armed robbery suspect who pistol-whipped a store clerk.

Police have now identified the suspect, who may also be the alleged “MAC-10” Bandit, who is tied to robberies in Sumner County and Portland.

The latest robbery happened on Dec. 19th when a man armed with a gun walked into the Coaches Corner on Long Hollow Pike in Gallatin.

When the clerk didn’t hand over the money fast enough, the suspect struck the 47-year-old victim in the face with a gun.

Officers have been saturating the area since the MAC-10 Bandit struck a few weeks ago, and arriving officer Cameron Ferrell was quickly on the scene.

The officer arrived to find the suspect gone and the store clerk petrified and bleeding.

Another clerk in the store, Cecilia Bellido told News 2, her boss, Sherif Maksoud, is now home resting after he had surgery on his face for fractures. “He was scared. Me too,” she adds.

Bellido says Maksoud suffered severe injuries to his eye and mouth.

Surveillance of the robbery shows the masked man, now identified as 18-year-old Lazavion Kern, rushing into the store. He immediately points the semi-automatic weapon at the clerk.

Within seconds Kern rushes behind the counter and pistol whips the frightened clerk.

Lt. Lamar Ballard of the Gallatin Police says the suspect became violent with the clerk then fled on foot.

According to Gallatin investigators, Kern is also now a suspect in the MAC-10 robberies where a masked bandit targeted clerks in Portland and Gallatin earlier this month.

Ballard says the escalation in violence makes finding this suspect even more important. “He has escalated and injured the clerks at this point and he is someone we need to get off the streets.”

There’s now an active warrant for aggravated robbery for Lazavion Kern. If you know his whereabouts call Gallatin Police.