Police follow gouges in road to stolen trailer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least two people called 911 early Friday morning after hearing a loud noise then seeing sparks coming from a trailer being pulled down Thunderbird Road, according to Metro police.

The trailer was stolen and attached to a SUV with only a chain. It created gouges in the road as it was being dragged and officers say they were able to follow those markings right to the trailer.

Two people were found nearby and have been taken into custody, according to Metro police. Those people have not been identified.

Officers say the trailer was loaded with tools.

It’s unclear where in West Nashville the trailer was stolen.

