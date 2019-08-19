Police: Flip-flop hurled into crowd at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A drunk, disgruntled fan tossed his footwear into a crowd of people at Nissan Stadium this weekend during the Titans-Patriots match up, a Metro police report states.

According to police, a security officer observed Tate Avery become upset over a call, then watched as he threw his flip-flop into the crowd of fans.

Avery admitted to tossing the flip-flip and said he had been drinking beer, investigators said. Police advised Avery smelled strongly of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech.

The 34-year-old was booked into the Metro jail Saturday night on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

His bond was set at $1,000. A court date was scheduled for September 6.

