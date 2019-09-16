Police: Fired employee reported shooting at South Nashville night club

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An employee fired from Club Premium called 911 a total of 14 times Sunday morning to report a fake shooting at the South Nashville night club, Metro police say.

According to an arrest warrant, 27-year-old Kimberly Evans called 911 repeatedly and said “someone has been shot” and “please hurry.”

When officers arrived around 5 a.m. to the club on Murfreesboro Pike, they said they found no shooting victim and no one heard gunshots.

Police made contact with Evans who said the owner of the business had punched her in the face, but officers determined that did not happen either.

The owner told investigators he had fired Evans because she showed up to work intoxicated.

Evans was booked into the Metro jail Sunday morning on charges including public intoxication, false reporting an incident and aggravated non-emergency 911 call. Her bond was set at $8,000.

