Police: Fight over chips leads Nashville mom to throw crayons, hangers at children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville mother told officers she abused her two children, throwing multiple items at them, because she was angry that one of them was eating potato chips, a Metro police report states.

Nancy Shehata, 38, was charged Monday afternoon with two counts of child abuse.

Metro police said Shehata returned to her home at an undisclosed location in Nashville and went into the bedroom where her 14-year-old son and five-year-old child with Autism were sleeping.

The woman then threw crayons, hangers, water and other items at the children, officers stated.

Police said Shehata then went around the house throwing books, food, water and other various items and destroyed the childrens’ Playstation.

Shehata was booked Monday into the Metro jail on a $7,000 bond.

An initial court appearance was set for the morning of June 12.

