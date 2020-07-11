Police: Feuding neighbors charged after shooting injured a woman

Breaking News
Joe Cole and Kechon Freeman

Joe Cole and Kechon Freeman (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two feuding neighbors are charged with aggravated assault after a Friday afternoon argument between the men led to a shooting that injured a woman.

According to Metro Police, 25-year-old Joe Cole and 21-year-old Kechon Freeman got into an argument. Cole and Freeman live near each other on the 100 block of Tuckahoe Square East. During the fight, Freeman was armed with a rifle. Cole reportedly retrieved a rifle from his home, and fired shots into the air and then into Freeman’s home.

A bullet that was shot into the home struck Freeman’s 20-year-old girlfriend in the arm. She was transported by private vehicle to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

