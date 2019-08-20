Police: Father angry about dress code creates scene at Stratford High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A father created a scene in a crowded hallway of an East Nashville high school Monday over his daughter’s outfit, a Metro police report alleges.

According to officers, 40-year-old Waymon Arms entered Stratford High School with his daughter, who had been told to leave because her clothing did not comply with the dress code.

The father began arguing with school administrators and officers in the school’s office, police said. He and his daughter then reportedly walked into the school, despite being ordered to leave the grounds.

When they were asked to leave again, police said Arms was in the hallway, surrounded by students, and got into an officer’s face, then asked “what are you going to do about it?”

Officers attempted to arrest Arms, but said he “jerked away aggressively.” He was eventually taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs in the school’s hallway.

Arms was booked into the Metro jail Monday morning on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. He was released hours later on a $1,200 bond.