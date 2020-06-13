Police: Drunk teen charged in death of woman on Elm Hill Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have charged an 18-year-old in the death of a woman on Elm Hill Pike last month.

According to investigators, Kevin Coz Camaja is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication and reckless endangerment. Investigators say Camaja, driving a 2010 Ford Mustang, rear-ended a Honda CRV driven by 57-year-old Rhonda Rucker who was sitting at the intersection of Elm Hill Pike and Massman Drive on May 30. Both vehicles caught fire and Rucker died at the scene.

The investigation shows Camaja was traveling at 82 mph at the time of the crash and his blood alcohol level was .22%.

Camaja is still hospitalized and will be arrested upon discharge from the hospital.

