Police: Drunk guy had loaded gun down pants at Broadway bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old man is accused of carrying a loaded gun down his pants while intoxicated inside of a Broadway bar.

Metro police said they were flagged down Sunday by security at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar who reported a man, identified as Gage Lovell, was in possession of a loaded gun while he smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.

When officers approached Lovell, they said he admitted he had two drinks and there was a gun down his pants.

According to police, they were able to retreive a Glock 17 from the suspect’s pants and it had one round in the chamber.

Lovell did not have a valid handgun permit in the state of Tennessee, investigators said.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of a handgun while under the influence.

