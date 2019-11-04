Closings
Humphreys County Schools

Police: Drunk driver slams into vehicle, hits pedestrians on West End

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The driver accused of hitting several pedestrians on West End over the weekend told officers he had consumed four beers before getting behind the wheel, a police report alleges.

According to an arrest warrant, Fredy Sanchez-Villa slammed into the back of a vehicle stopped Sunday at a red light on West End Avenue at 25th Avenue, injuring the driver. The 24-year-old suspect then hit two pedestrians with his vehicle, injuring both of them, the paperwork states.

The extent of the injuries were not immediately released.

Sanchez-Villa was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on charges including driving under the influence and not having a driver’s license. He was released on a $5,000 bond a few hours after his arrest.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.  Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar