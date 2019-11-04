Police: Drunk driver slams into vehicle, hits pedestrians on West End

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The driver accused of hitting several pedestrians on West End over the weekend told officers he had consumed four beers before getting behind the wheel, a police report alleges.

According to an arrest warrant, Fredy Sanchez-Villa slammed into the back of a vehicle stopped Sunday at a red light on West End Avenue at 25th Avenue, injuring the driver. The 24-year-old suspect then hit two pedestrians with his vehicle, injuring both of them, the paperwork states.

The extent of the injuries were not immediately released.

Sanchez-Villa was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on charges including driving under the influence and not having a driver’s license. He was released on a $5,000 bond a few hours after his arrest.

