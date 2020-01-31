1  of  17
Police: Drunk, disorderly customer tried to grab Germantown server’s behind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 60-year-old man has been charged with assault after a disturbance at a Germantown restaurant Thursday evening.

Metro police responded to Sedona Taphouse on Third Avenue South for a report of a disorderly customer.

According to an arrest warrant, William Lesemann had made “rude comments” to a female server, then “attempted to smack the victim on her buttocks.”

William Lesemann Jr.
William Lesemann Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When a manager ordered Lesemann to leave the business, the paperwork states the 60-year-old became hostile. The report states he walked out carrying his drink and threw the glass onto the patio, causing it to shatter.

Lesemann left the restaurant, but police said he returned multiple times until he was arrested. He was booked into the Metro jail on charges of assault and trespassing.

