Police: Drunk, belligerent passenger arrested after disturbance at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A passenger at Nashville International Airport has been charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct after a disturbance inside the crowded airport Monday night.

Airport police responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of “an irate customer” at the counter of a Frontier Airlines flight.

According to an arrest warrant, Lawrence Wesolowski had missed a flight to Las Vegas and demanded a refund after being held up at a checkpoint by TSA. The paperwork states the 68-year-old “became belligerent” and caused “a disturbance throughout the airport by yelling and arguing with airline employees, in addition to cursing at them and demanding that they give her a refund.”

Wesolowski was booked into the Metro jail Monday night and released on a $500 bond.

