Police: Drugs, loaded gun found in vehicle on MTSU campus

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been banned from the campus of Middle Tennessee State University after investigators say drugs and a loaded handgun were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to MTSU police, officers stopped a vehicle Tuesday for having expired tags. The smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle led to a “probable cause search” that officers said turned up a felony amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun.

The driver was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

Police said the driver was not a student and was given a trespass warning that bans him from the MTSU campus and all MTSU property.

