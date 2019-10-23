Police: Drug operation uncovered at Nashville in-home daycare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An apparent drug operation was reportedly uncovered inside of a house that doubled as an in-home daycare near the Tennessee State University campus.

Metro police served a search warrant Tuesday at the residence on 32nd Avenue North near Albion Street. Inside a bedroom, officers said they located an estimated 163 grams of heroin, 1.5 grams of marijuana, a blender used to cut heroin, digital scales and plastic baggies, as well as $3,700 in cash.

According to police, Antwan Gregory claimed ownership of the heroin. The 27-year-old’s mother operates an in-home daycare at the residence and had four young children there during the search, including a newborn, officers revealed.

Gregory was arrested on multiple counts of child endangerment, as well as drug charges. His bond was set at nearly $80,000.

