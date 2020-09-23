Police: Driver stuck on East Nashville train tracks had BAC more than twice legal limit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman rescued after her car became stuck on railroad tracks in East Nashville late Tuesday night was arrested for driving under the influence.

Metro police responded just before 10 p.m. to reports of a vehicle stuck on the tracks along North Eighth Street at Cleveland Park with a woman inside.

A warrant states officers arrived and found Casie Moe, 23, in the driver’s seat of the running car. She reportedly told police she was not sure how the vehicle ended up on the tracks and she was simply heading home.

The paperwork alleges Moe appeared to be intoxicated and admitted to drinking three beers, but later stated she had two margaritas and a shot of tequila prior to driving. She had a blood alcohol content of .192, more than twice the legal limit, according to police.

Moe was booked into the Metro jail on a charge of driving under the influence. She was released on a $5,000 bond.