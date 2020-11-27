Police: Double homicide in Antioch possibly drug related

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating a possible drug motive in connection to a deadly shooting in Antioch that left two people dead.

Police say two men were found dead Thanksgiving night in a home in the 1400 block of Rice Hill Circle.

One of the victims has been identified as 30-year-old Cedarius McCorry who lived at the home. Friends who went to check on McCorry after not hearing from him during the day found him dead on the first floor of the home at 6:30 p.m.

A second man was also found dead on the second floor of the house. His identity has not yet been released.

Police say the victims were likely shot late Wednesday night based on information developed thus far in their investigation.

Inside the home, officers also found a quarter pound of marijuana, pills, digital scales and several thousand dollars in cash.

No information on a possible suspect has been released.