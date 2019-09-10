Police: Defecating car burglar stopped by witness in West Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A witness is credited with stopping a 60-year-old man accused of breaking into a stranger’s vehicle Tuesday morning in West Nashville.

The incident happened on 40th Avenue North near Preston Taylor Place in the area of Boyd Park.

When Metro police arrived on the scene, they said they located Ricky Miller on the ground. Officers spoke with a witness who stated he was in his vehicle and saw Miller walk up to a car, open the door and rummage through the driver’s belongings.

The witness explained he confronted Miller and ordered him to get out of the vehicle, but Miller became aggressive, so the witness forced him to the ground and called police.

According to an arrest report, officers stated that Miller smelled of alcohol, as well as feces because he “defecated himself.” The report states Miller told officers “I’m just drunk, I didn’t mean to get into that car.”

Miller was taken into custody and booked into the Metro jail on charges including burglary of a motor vehicle and public intoxication. He also had an active warrant for a felony probation violation, police said.

His bond was set at $25,100.

