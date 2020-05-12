Police: convicted robber found with guns and more than 70 different types of pills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police Department’s Gang Unit, Federal ATF agents, and Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies carried out a major arrest involving an armed robber found with guns and drugs.

Police say 30-year-old Kimar Peebles was arrested on gun and drug charges after they found 1.5 pounds of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 70 different types of pills, and 129 grams of marijuana. Police also found two pistols and $28,000 cash.

Although Peebles was arrested for drugs and guns, police say they’re investigating his relation to numerous acts of violence over the last year.

Peebles is being held at the Metro Jail on a $225,000 bond.