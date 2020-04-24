Police: Convicted robber and sex offender arrested for criminal homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested a man previously convicted for robbery and sex offenses, this time on the charge of criminal homicide.

According to investigators, 56-year-old Jerry Buckner is facing charges in the March 31 death of 37-year-old Thomas Boyd in the parking lot of America’s Best Value Inn on Brick Church Pike.

Bond has been set at $3 million.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.





