Police: Convicted robber and sex offender arrested for criminal homicide

Jerry Buckner

Jerry Buckner (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested a man previously convicted for robbery and sex offenses, this time on the charge of criminal homicide.

According to investigators, 56-year-old Jerry Buckner is facing charges in the March 31 death of 37-year-old Thomas Boyd in the parking lot of America’s Best Value Inn on Brick Church Pike.

Bond has been set at $3 million.

