Police: Convicted felon, teen arrested for felony gun and drug possession

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police arrested a 21-year-old convicted felon and a 15-year-old on Thursday night after the stop of a Nissan Maxima for having an expired temporary tag led to a gun and drugs found.

According to Metro Police, the car was stopped near the intersection of Carroll Street and Charles E. Davis Blvd. As officers approached, they saw the muzzle of the pistol from beneath a blanket between the two rear-seat passengers, Daizjohn Sawyers and the 15-year-old suspect. Investigators said the car also smelled strongly of marijuana.

None of the four people in the car claimed the gun. Marijuana was recovered from Sawyers and from the center console. The teen claimed that the marijuana from the console was his. The driver and the front seat passenger were not prohibited from possessing a gun and were released.

Sawyers was charged with felon in possession of a gun and felony marijuana possession. The 15-year-old is charged with juvenile handgun possession and felony marijuana possession.

Sawyers, who has prior felony convictions for vehicle theft, auto burglary, and evading arrest, is in jail in lieu of $32,000 bond.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage