Police: Convicted felon rams police car, arrested again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man who was arrested for ramming cars last year, was arrested again for similar behavior.

According to Metro, officers detected marijuana odor coming from a SUV in the area of Duncan and Fain Streets Wednesday night.

When officers asked for identification, 24-year-old Chesare Covington reportedly jumped to the front seat, put the car in gear and began ramming a police car and other cars, police said.

Metro then deployed a spike strips, but Covington apparently kept going on deflated tires to Cannon Street. He was eventually arrested on University Court.

In October of 2018, officers responded to a similar call. They detected marijuana coming from a car. According to Metro, they asked Covington, who was inside, to stop out. He then proceeded to ram a parked car, and hit a fence. Metro says he almost hit two officers.

Covington was arrested on several charges including aggravated assault on officers. He pleaded guilty to attempted assault on an officer in March of this year and received a two-year-sentence.

Covington is now in jail on charges of evading arrest, assault on officers, vandalism and being a fugitive from Georgia.