Police: Convicted cocaine felon arrested for violating parole

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested 29-year-old Darryl Alderson for a parole violation warrant.

Police say Alderson was originally arrested a decade ago for tossing a half pound of cocaine form his car in south Nashville. He was paroled in 2015.

On April 17, police stopped Alderson in Edgehill for a window tint violation. During the stop, police say Alderson was found carrying 12 grams of cocaine and a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol. Alderson was arrested for possessing cocaine for resale and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon. He made a $21,000 bail bond and was released from jail.

The State of Tennessee issued a parole violation warrant against Alderson and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms obtained a federal arrest warrant charging Alderson with unlawful gun possession. Late Wednesday, investigators from multiple agencies, including TBI and ATF, arrested Alderson at an apartment on Laurel Street near the Gulch.

During the arrest, he was found to be armed with another loaded gun. During a search of Alderson’s apartment, detectives found nearly $55,000 in cash, three and a half pounds of cocaine, cutting agents, pills, a drug press, and a small amount of marijuana.

Investigators also searched a storage unit in south Nashville belonging to Alderson. Police seized an Audi sedan, a motorcycle, a drug press, paraphernalia with drug residue, ammunition, and an empty gun box.

Alderson is being held without bail while he awaits a federal court appearance.