Police: Clarksville juvenile accused of murdering his grandmother heading to adult court

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teen accused of killing his own grandmother is heading to adult court, according to Clarksville police.

The attack happened May 11 Clarksville in the 2000 block of Ellsworth Drive.

Jacob Lee Carney was 17-years-old at the time. He is accused of killing his 67-year-old grandmother, Mary Carney.

She was his biological grandmother and adopted Jacob. He is also charged with stabbing another relative, who survived.

Now that he’s turned 18, Carney’s case is heading to the Grand Jury. He’s charged with first degree murder and attempted murder.

His total bond is $5,000,000.00 dollars.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.