Police: Child nearly hit by bullets at West Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 34-year-old woman fired multiple gunshots into a vehicle at a West Nashville gas station Sunday night, nearly striking her three-year-old son, a police report alleges.

According to an arrest warrant, Sherika Skelton told police she argued with the father of her children, as the two were driving home. She explained that he had been drinking and shoved her against the driver’s side window, the paperwork states.

Police said Skelton pulled into the parking lot of the Mapco on Charlotte Avenue near 43rd Avenue North around 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers said Skelton fired multiple shots into the vehicle and continued firing as the father of her children drove off.

The incident was captured on surveillance video at the gas station, investigators revealed.

The couple’s three-year-old son was reportedly in the vehicle at the time gunshots were fired into it. Police said a bullet hole was found near the spot where the child was sitting.

Skelton was booked into the Metro jail Monday morning on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment. Her bond was set at $85,000.

