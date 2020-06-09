Police: Chase ends after driver rams into patrol car

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office said a Tuesday afternoon police chase finally came to a stop after a driver allegedly rammed into a patrol car.

The sheriff’s office reports three different agencies assisted with the chase.

Deputies say the driver fled from Waverly Police and drove through several yards, trying to get away. The chase finally ended in McEwen, where the car allegedly hit a patrol car and flipped. Police say another patrol car was damaged in the chase, too.

Police discovered the passenger in the car was a runaway juvenile from Dickson County. The passenger and driver were both taken into custody.

Police report minor injuries from the scene.