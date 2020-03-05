Police: Carjacking suspect released from hospital, charged with criminal homicide

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested a man accused in a violent carjacking that led to a crash on Murfreesboro Pike overnight Wednesday, killing another suspect involved.

According to Metro Police, 23-year-old Dariel Jackson is charged with criminal homicide in the death of his suspected accomplice. Jackson also faces additional charges of criminal homicide, aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault by recklessness, felony evading arrest, and driving on a suspended license.

Jackson reportedly refused to stop for an officer minutes after a Dodge Charger was taken at gunpoint from its owner. Jackson lost control in the southbound lanes of Murfreesboro Pike, crossed into northbound lanes, and hit two other vehicles. The car went onto its side and caught fire.

Metro officers pulled Jackson out through the rear window. The suspected accomplice died in the vehicle. Officers recovered an assault-type rifle from inside the car. A semi-automatic pistol was found just outside the vehicle.

The criminal homicide stems from Jackson killing his accomplice when he lost control of the car. The suspect that was killed was so far identified as a 25-year-old man from Memphis.

Three people were injured in a Volkswagen Jetta and Honda Civic that Jackson reportedly crashed into, which led to the aggravated assault charges. Two people inside the Honda were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The carjacking reportedly occurred around 9:26 p.m. as the owner of the Charger got out of the car in the driveway of his Linbar Drive home. The owner reported that a dark brown pickup truck drove by, circled around, and stopped in front of the house. Two masked men, one armed with a rifle and the other with a pistol, got out of the truck and at gunpoint demanded his car.

The owner complied with their demands and the two suspects drove off. Ten minutes later, a police officer spotted the Charger on Haywood Lane and followed it to the Hickory Hollow area and into an apartment complex off Crossings Blvd.

Jackson reportedly realized the police were behind him and he sped out of the apartment complex and headed toward Murfreesboro Pike. A pursuit ensued, and while driving toward LaVergne on Murfreesboro Pike, Jackson lost control and crashed.

Metro Police believe Jackson and his accomplice were the two masked gunman who carjacked a Clarksville woman of her Dodge Charger outside the Wendy’s on West End Avenue just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. That car was recovered from an apartment complex on Hickory Club Drive in Antioch at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.





