Police: Carjacking suspect bites Spring Hill officer during felony takedown

COOL SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cool Springs carjacking suspect was arrested in Spring Hill after he allegedly harmed a woman, stealing her vehicle in the Bed Bath and Beyond parking lot.

It boiled over on Thursday, January 21.

That’s when police told News 2 36-year-old Clay Andrews carjacked a woman, grabbing her around the hair and neck, forcing her to the ground.

Police say she was cut and bruised when she was dragged a short distance.

Around 7:40 p.m. Spring Hill Police got behind Andrews who was driving the woman’s stolen 2019 Toyota Highlander.

Police were in the Brixon subdivision off Buckner Road when they spotted him and say they’d been to his mother’s house earlier in the day.

According to police reports, Andrews stole four knives and threatened family members and police had aggravated assault warrants for his arrest.

Police acquired information Andrews might return to the family home, when the BOLO for him was broadcast county-wide by Franklin Police following the carjacking.

Lt. Justin Whitwell said, “He fled down the road, got up to high rates of speed in the subdivision.”

Dash and body cam showed Andrews fleeing and driving at a high speed.

When he crashes into a construction vehicle, he runs away and officers follow. Officers can be seen re-holstering their firearms as they give chase after seeing that Andrews is unarmed.

Whitwell said, “That’s correct. He took the knives earlier in the day from his mother. We didn’t know if he had knives. While the officer is chasing him through the neighborhood, he saw his hands were empty so he re-holstered his weapon.”

At one point in the apprehension, you hear Andrews yell at police, commanding that they shoot him.

To which an officer replied, “No, that ain’t happening tonight!”

Andrews tripped in the construction zone and officers attempted to handcuff him but Andrews is combative.

A Williamson County Deputy attempts to tase Andrews, but it is unsuccessful.

At one point Andrews bit an officer on the leg, reportedly breaking the skin.

OFFICER: “Start EMS. He bit me.”

Officers say Andrews was under the influence of narcotics and they located white powder on him during the arrest.

OFFICER: “Hey clay we all want to go home, so do you want to tell us what is in this white powdery substance? otherwise we have to go to the ER too.”

While waiting for EMS, officers put the agitated man in a seated position attempting to keep him calm, reminding him to breathe.

Clay Andrews is currently in the Williamson County Jail.

He faces carjacking charges in Franklin as well as evading, resisting, assault on a first responder, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license in Spring Hill.

According to police reports, Andrews was tested for both meth and cocaine. No word yet on what the white substance was, but News 2 will provide updates.