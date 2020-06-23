Police: Bullets hit Antioch gas station, customer’s car during argument over trash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged nearly two months after gunshots were fired at multiple employees of a Mapco Express in Antioch, striking the building and a customer’s car.

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. on April 26 at the gas station on Murfreesboro Pike near Bell Road.

According to an arrest warrant, two employees noticed two vehicles parked next to the gas station’s dumpsters. The report states one of the drivers was cleaning out trash from a vehicle, but some of the garbage blew into the parking lot, so the employees confronted the two about littering.

During an argument, police said 30-year-old Ernesto Duenez pulled out a gun and began waving it around. Officers said Duenez told the other driver to move, so he could shoot the employees.

The warrant alleges Duenez drove to the side of the gas station, where he fired multiple gunshots at the employees, striking the building multiple times. The paperwork states a customer was attempting to drive away, when her car was hit by at least two bullets.

No injuries were reported.

Court records show Duenez was already jailed on an unrelated incident when he was charged Monday night. His new charges include aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

