Police: Bounty hunter shot in south Nashville

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police confirm a bounty hunter was shot Friday morning at the Arbors of Brentwood apartments in South Nashville. 

Police say the bounty hunter was trying to pick up a man wanted for misdemeanor warrants. The man had a friend over at the time. Police say the wanted man’s friend shot the bounty hunter, whom he thought was a robber.  

The bounty hunter had non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they don’t plan on pressing charges.  

During the incident, the wanted man ran into the woods. Police continued to search for him Friday evening.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories