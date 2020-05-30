Police: Bounty hunter shot in south Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police confirm a bounty hunter was shot Friday morning at the Arbors of Brentwood apartments in South Nashville.

Police say the bounty hunter was trying to pick up a man wanted for misdemeanor warrants. The man had a friend over at the time. Police say the wanted man’s friend shot the bounty hunter, whom he thought was a robber.

The bounty hunter had non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they don’t plan on pressing charges.

During the incident, the wanted man ran into the woods. Police continued to search for him Friday evening.