MNPD: Ballistic testing confirms Markquett Martin shot himself while running from police

Metro police are investigating what they are calling an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound on Claiborne Street Wednesday afternoon. PHOTO: Martin’s family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department announced investigators completed ballistic testing Friday morning regarding Markquett Martin’s death Wednesday due to a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police say the investigation shows the only shell casing recovered from the scene off Claiborne Street was fired from the semi-automatic pistol Martin was carrying. Impact testing revealed the gun would not fire without the trigger being pulled, according to investigators.

During an autopsy examination Tuesday, the Medical Examiner determined that Martin died from a single gunshot that entered the right side of his head, traveled from right to left and exited.

Martin was running away from two Metro police officers when he appeared to have accidentally shot himself. No officers fired their weapons or used any force, according to police.