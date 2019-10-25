Police: Baby present during drug deal involving undercover officer at Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people have been charged with attempted child endangerment after a drug bust Thursday at a Nashville motel.

According to arrest warrants, 30-year-old Sherrod Haley and 21-year-old Ceresa Arms sold heroin to an undercover police operative at the Days Inn on Brick Church Pike. A child under the age of two was present at the time of the drug deal, the paperwork states.

Metro police said Haley admitted to the sale of heroin, but Arms claimed she wasn’t sure what substance she sold.

The two are also jailed on drug charges. Bond for both suspects was set at about $75,000.