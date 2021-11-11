Police: Armed suspect taken into custody following pursuit through Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man has been taken into custody following a police chase through Wilson County.

All lanes of I-40 are closed at mile marker 223 at this time in the area the chase ended. The suspect reportedly surrendered to police.

No one was hurt in the chase, according to police.

Officials say Metro Police is the lead agency involved. More information is expected to be released later today.