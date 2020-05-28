Police arrest two teens with stolen Lexus and three guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 16-year-old is back behind bars after police report he stole a car for the second time in three months.

Metro Police say a Lexus sedan was stolen from a home on Banbury Lane in South Nashville around 5 a.m. on May 19. Two juveniles were able to access a garage door opener in an unlocked pickup truck in the driveway.

Police say the teens then opened the garage, found the keys to the Lexus hanging, and drove away with the car in less than three minutes.

Metro officers spotted the car on May 25 traveling east on Fairfield Avenue. Police say the 16-year-old refused to pull over. He was with a 17-year-old passenger.

Police were able to bring the car to a stop after using a spike strip at the entrance of I-40. The 17-year-old was taken into custody after a short foot chase. The 16-year-old surrendered after a K-9 team found him in a dumpster.

Both juveniles were found with guns, according to police.

Police say the 16-year-old was arrested in March for vehicle theft and unlawful gun possession, among other charges. He was also charged with auto theft in 2018. He now faces charges including a second offense unlawful gun possession, auto theft, felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle, gun theft, and driving without a license.

The 17-year-old passenger was charged with a second offense unlawful gun possession, vehicle theft, gun theft, and misdemeanor evading arrest.

Metro Police want to remind residents to always lock their cars, even when parked in a driveway or garage.

