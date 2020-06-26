Police arrest suspect, find stolen guns after shooting in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a shooting that left a man wounded this week.

According to Murfreesboro police, 33-year-old Marcus Johnson and an accomplice forced a woman into her home at gunpoint at Forrest Oaks II Townhome on Northfield Boulevard. It happened around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Previous: Murfreesboro Police investigate Wednesday afternoon shooting

The woman’s 58-year-old boyfriend was inside the home and the suspects shot him in the arm, investigators said. Afterwards, police said both then stole several long guns from a gun cabinet and fled the scene in a silver Nissan Altima. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was in stable condition.

Murfreesboro police officers found the suspects’ vehicle parked about three miles away outside a home on East Sevier Street. Police found several guns that were taken during the robbery and Johnson was arrested when he got home.

Johnson is being held in jail on charges of especially aggravated burglary and theft over $2,500. His bond is set at $79,000.

Murfreesboro Police are searching for his accomplice.

