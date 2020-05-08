Police arrest several teens after pursuit involving a stolen car and guns

Police arrest three teens after pursuit involving a stolen car and guns. Photo: MNPD

 NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are releasing new information about several teens now behind bars after a police pursuit in Nashville.  

The pursuit took place Wednesday night and involved officers on the ground and in the air.      

By the time it was over, police say the 17-year-old driver behind the wheel of the stolen car was arrested, along with three passengers.     

The chase happened in the I-40 west area in Bellevue.  

Police say 18-year-old Brandon Tarleton and 22-year-old Rodale Lewis were arrested, in addition to a 15-year-old.  

In addition to recovering the stolen car, police also found three guns. 

