Police arrest man who reportedly exposed himself to Chick-fil-A drive-thru worker

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Franklin have identified and charged a man who reportedly exposed himself to a Chick-fil-A drive-thru worker.

Police say detectives charged 48-year-old Robert Rawson Thursday night with indecent exposure. Rawson reportedly exposed himself to a female teen worker while going through the drive-thru at the Berry Farms Chick-fil-A on May 4.

Rawson is due in court on August 4.

Anyone with more information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.