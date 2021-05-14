Police arrest man who reportedly exposed himself to Chick-fil-A drive-thru worker

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Robert Rawson (Source: Franklin Police Department)

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Franklin have identified and charged a man who reportedly exposed himself to a Chick-fil-A drive-thru worker.

Police say detectives charged 48-year-old Robert Rawson Thursday night with indecent exposure. Rawson reportedly exposed himself to a female teen worker while going through the drive-thru at the Berry Farms Chick-fil-A on May 4.

Rawson is due in court on August 4.

Anyone with more information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss