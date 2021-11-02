Police arrest man for selling drugs in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old man was arrested on multiple drug charges after detectives reportedly received multiple tips that he was selling narcotics near the Five Points area.

According to an arrest affidavit, undercover detectives identified Chrisean Evans conducting several narcotic transactions through the driver’s seat window of the car he was driving.

Detectives knew he did not have a valid driver’s license and initiated a traffic stop. That’s when officials say he sped off and did not come to a stop until he hit another car head-on at the intersection of Gallatin Pike South and Douglas Ave. A woman and her small child were inside the car Evans crashed into, police say.

An arrest warrant states that Evans was then seen fleeing the scene with a small backpack. He was arrested shortly after.

Police say a lots of money was found on Evans and detectives also recovered 375 grams of weed, 28 grams of fentanyl, three grams of cocaine, and ¼ bottle of Promethazine syrup with no prescription on it from inside his backpack.

Officials say they also found a large plastic bag of marijuana under the front driver’s seat of the car, a handgun, and two partially smokes marijuana blunts.

Evans was out on bond for a domestic violence case and was also listed as a suspect in a homicide that happened at the Fallbrook Apartment on July 1, 2021.

He now faces numerous charges.