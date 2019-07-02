Police arrest teen wanted for 3 armed robberies in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested a teenager Tuesday suspected of three armed robberies over the last month.

Quentin Taylor, 17, is charged with the armed robbery of three businesses.

The first business Taylor is accused of armed robbery is at the Mapco on Nolensville Pike on June 7. The second was the Mapco on 8th Avenue South on June 13, and finally the Waffle House on Lebanon Pike on June 30.

According to Metro police , Taylor had a pistol in his waistband at the time of his arrest.

Additional charges are anticipated, .

