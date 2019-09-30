Police: Argument over food led panhandler to attack stranger with rock in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A panhandler assaulted a stranger with a rock over the weekend in West Nashville because he wanted more food than the victim would give him, Metro police say.

Officers responded Sunday morning to Tennessee Avenue near 44th Avenue North where they located a woman with a bloody face, standing next to her car with its windows busted out.

According to an arrest warrant, 49-year-old Rusha Spencer told the woman he was hungry, so she gave him food. When Spencer asked for more food, the paperwork states the victim refused, so Spencer picked up a large rock and threw it at her face, injuring her.

Spencer then reportedly used the rock to break out the windows of the victim’s vehicle and ran from the scene of the attack. He was tracked down a short time later at Delaware Avenue and 42nd Avenue North, police said.

When officers confronted Spencer, they said he confessed to throwing the rock at the woman and shattering her car windows, but claimed that she hit him first. Spencer though did not have any injuries, officers revealed.

Spencer was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Sunday morning on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism. His bond was set at $25,000.

