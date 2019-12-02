1  of  3
Police: Argument over crying child leads to disturbance on plane bound for Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 50-year-old man faces multiple charges after a drunken argument over a crying child onboard a flight to Nashville Friday night, a police report alleges.

Airport police responded around 10:45 p.m. to a report of an incoming plane that had an irate, intoxicated person causing a disturbance onboard. Officers said the pilot requested additional officers because the passenger, identified as Eric Corbin, was more disorderly than initially reported.

According to an arrest warrant, Corbin got into an argument with two other passengers because their one-year-old child was crying on the flight. The paperwork states Corbin asked the mother to hold the little boy, and when she refused, Corbin became angry and began arguing with the child’s father.

Passengers told police that Corbin was “extremely intoxicated” prior to boarding the flight and was yelling profanity throughout the trip, investigators said. The pilot also reportedly told officers he witnessed Corbin hit his wife.

Corbin was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Saturday morning on charges including domestic assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was held on a $3,000 bond.

