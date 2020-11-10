Police apprehend alleged multi-state thief known as ‘Country Club Chameleon’

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police from Missouri, to Kansas, to Iowa, to Belle Meade and Cheatham County want to interview a sophisticated car burglar who frequents country clubs and golf courses to find his victims.

Police in Belle Meade have dubbed the 42-year-old alleged thief, the ‘Country Club Chameleon.’ That’s because he dresses smartly, wearing clean, crisp golf attire. He casually interacts with people at golf courses and country clubs, acting like he belongs.

Police say he disarms his victims long enough to break into their cars.

The suspect is Terry Walter Andruszczak.

Watching surveillance photos of Andruszczak, Belle Meade Police Investigator Tom Sexton said the Missouri man is a thief who knows what he is doing.

“I see someone very skilled at his craft, he fits in, not imposing an immediate theft. He is the chameleon. He fits in well,” said Sexton.

Sexton shows News 2 surveillance footage from August 18 at the Belle Meade Country Club. The 42-year-old is seen in the parking lot dressed smartly like he’s just come off the links. He is wearing a golf shirt and hat. He is wearing a crisp pair of blue shorts and bright white tennis shoes.

He waves to other patrons as if he belongs.

According to investigators, this is part of his plan. He wants to blend in, not raise suspicion or concern. And when the time is right, police say he strikes. He allegedly steals only the credit card, leaving behind the purse so the citizen doesn’t realize they’ve been victimized.

In the case of Belle Meade, Andruszczak drove his rented GMC Yukon to Paducah, Kentucky. He went to an upscale store in a mall and bought thousands worth of designer handbags.

Police say the Country Club Chameleon then sells the handbags at a cash discount to people who have agreed to buy the upscale merchandise for a fraction of their retail value.

“His trademark is stealing a credit card and putting the purse back and you don’t know the card is gone and that buys him a lot of time,” said Sexton.

Sexton has interviewed store clerks who immediately recognized Andruszczak because of his demeanor and personable attitude.

“He fits in. He is well mannered. We talked to the clerks at the stores,” said Sexton.

Sexton has also interviewed golfers who report seeing Andruszczak at Knoxville golf courses and also in Franklin, Tennessee.

Investigators tell News 2 he is a suspect in country club auto burglary crimes and credit card frauds all over the midwest.

Sexton shared a surveillance picture of Andruszczak inside an Iowa golf shop. He is casually walking through the shop like he belongs there.

“People don’t notice him. He fits in well,” said Sexton.

After a long crime spree, Sexton said it all came to an end last month on October 25. That’s when, according to police, the 42-year-old was busted in Manhattan, Kansas, in the parking lot during the Kansas State versus University of Kansas football game.

When officers opened his trunk, they found thousands in upscale handbags, allegedly purchased with stolen credit cards.

Cheatham County authorities tell News 2 that Andruszczak is also a prime suspect in a series of automobile burglaries where cash and watches were stolen at The Golf Club in Kingston Springs.