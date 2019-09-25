Police: ‘Airport urinator’ threw rock from I-40 bridge onto moving car near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man charged for urinating all over a baggage claim area at Nashville International Airport earlier this week is now accused of throwing a rock off a bridge near downtown and striking a vehicle driving on the interstate below.

According to an arrest warrant, a shirtless man was spotted around 11 a.m. Tuesday on the Jefferson Street bridge near 12th Avenue North throwing a rock onto I-40 East.

Responding officers said they spotted Eliezer Gonzalez, 56, crossing Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard at Jefferson Street and someone nearby pointed him out as the suspect in the rock-throwing incident. The officers questioned Gonzalez and said he told them “I tried to land a rock onto the thing of the truck.”

One vehicle was hit by the rock, police said. The driver, who was not injured, told officers he swerved in an attempt to avoid the falling rock, but it hit his window and he nearly wrecked.

As Gonzalez was taken into custody, police said another person approached officers and said he had also exposed his genitals to her and other motorists driving down Jefferson Street. A separate witness reported seeing Gonzalez try to break into Music City Hemp on Jefferson Street.

The 56-year-old was charged with reckless endangerment and vandalism. His bond was set at $10,000.

Gonzalez had been arrested Monday on a charge of public indecency. An arrest warrant states he was captured on surveillance video at Nashville International Airport exposing himself and urinating on the floor and walls of a baggage claim area in front of passengers. He bonded out of jail shortly after his arrest.

