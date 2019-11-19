Police: ‘Aggressive’ stranger follows Vanderbilt hospital employee to car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have identified the 34-year-old man accused of following a Vanderbilt University Medical Center employee to her car and harassing her.

According to an arrest warrant, the employee called Vanderbilt University police to report that she was being following a stranger, as she walked to her vehicle on her work break. The man asked her if she would like to get some beer, the paperwork states.

She declined the offer, but said the man continued following her, asking what time she got off work and if she would get a drink with him. When the woman kept walking, she explained the man became “aggressive” and “hostile” toward her.

The woman was able to get away and call for help, investigators said.

Vanderbilt University police said they located the 34-year-old man, identified as Kenneth Bell, based on the description provided by the woman. He was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on charges of assault and trespassing. His bond was set at $3,500.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.