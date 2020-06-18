Police: 88-year-old liquor store owner charged after shooting suspected thief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The owner of a local liquor store is free on $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault for shooting a man Tuesday night who she thought was a thief in her store.

Investigators were called out to the scene around 8:46 p.m. Tuesday. According to Metro Police, 88-year-old May Boyce, owner of Murfreesboro Road Liquor and Wines on the 1100 block of Murfreesboro Pike, told investigators that two black males, an unknown male, and the victim, identified as Ramon Fisher, walked around the counter to the back of the store where the vodka was.

The unknown male reportedly approached her counter in a manner in which she felt they were going to steal from her, so she grabbed her gun and set it next to the register, slowly unwrapping the cloth it was in. The unknown male asked for brown liquor, and Fisher went over and grabbed two bottles.

Boyce told police that she knew based on Fisher’s demeanor that he was going to steal the liquor and she walked up to the opening of the counter and faced him. Boyce told police that Fisher lunged towards her, and she thought he might push her down. Fisher then ran towards the exit, during which time Boyce stepped out from behind the counter and yelled at him to stop. Boyce said she pointed the gun towards the ground in Fisher’s direction and fired once.

Fisher reportedly yelled out that he had been shot and he fell into a stack of bottles. The unknown male ran and grabbed Fisher and helped him out the door.

Fisher was interviewed at the hospital while under medication, and admitted to police to having been drinking and using cocaine. He said that he and his three friends went into the store to steal some liquor and that in an attempt to steal from the store, Boyce shot him once in the back.

Fisher changed his story the next day telling investigators he wasn’t going to steal any liquor, that his friend, the unknown male he identified as “One Eye” had told him to take the liquor and that he was going to pay for it. Fisher denied running, saying he had walked towards the exit when Boyce shot him once in the lower back. He fell and was carried out of the store where he ran until he was picked up by an unknown uninvolved person.

Fisher is still recovering from his injuries.

