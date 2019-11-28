Police: $800 taken during armed robbery at Rivergate restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after an employee at the Rivergate Checkers was robbed at gunpoint Thanksgiving morning.

Officers responded around 8 a.m. to an armed robbery at the fast food restaurant on Rivergate Parkway near Gallatin Pike North.

An employee told police that a male wearing all black entered the business and robbed him of an estimated $800.

The robber fled before officers arrived. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

