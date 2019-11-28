Police: $800 taken during armed robbery at Rivergate restaurant

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
RiverGate Checkers robbery

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after an employee at the Rivergate Checkers was robbed at gunpoint Thanksgiving morning.

Officers responded around 8 a.m. to an armed robbery at the fast food restaurant on Rivergate Parkway near Gallatin Pike North.

An employee told police that a male wearing all black entered the business and robbed him of an estimated $800.

The robber fled before officers arrived. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.  Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar